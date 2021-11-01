Spotted holding hands, but Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are just 'good friends'

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are just "good friends".

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 27, were recently spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California - but they're not romantically involved with each other and Kim isn't trying to hide anything, according to a source.

An eyewitness explained: "Kim and Pete seemed like good friends."

The celebrity duo have previously acted alongside each other on Saturday Night Live.

But Kim was very relaxed at Knott's Scary Farm, where she was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker.

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim seemed very chill. It didn't seem like she was trying to hide."

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year.

And the brunette beauty - who has kids North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with the rap star - is apparently concerned that their high-profile split will undermine her chances of finding a new boyfriend.

A source previously explained: "She's not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye."

Kim also thinks it'll take time before she can commit to another relationship, following her split from Kanye.

The reality star - who was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas - is cautious about "letting someone into her private life".

The insider shared: "She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it's going to take time before letting someone into her private life. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years' worth of trust."