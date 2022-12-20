Spy x Family lands 2nd season and anime movie for 2023

The (mis)adventures of the Forger family are set to continue, as the highly-popular anime series Spy x Family is getting a second season and a theatrical film in 2023.

Announced during the Jump Festa 2023 event, the latter title will be an all-new work with an original story, with manga creator Tatsuya Endo at the helm.

To celebrate the news, Endo drew a special illustration that was later shared by the official Spy x Family Twitter account.

The image, sporting a retro art style, sees Loid flying an aircraft with Bond, Yor, and Anya tagging along for the ride. In it, Anya also exclaims "Eigakan ni odekeke," which roughly translates to "Go(ing) out to cinemas!".

Not much else is know about the anime movie, such as plot details or a specific release date.

The announcement comes as we're nearing the end of the second half. The first half of Spy x Family premiered on April 9, with the second cour airing on Oct 1, just in time for the Fall anime slate.

The second half is still ongoing, but will conclude its 25-episode run this weekend on Dec 24.

The series is jointly directed by Wit Studio (Vinland Saga, early seasons of Attack on Titan), and CloverWorks (The Promised Neverland, Horimiya), with Viz Media describing its synopsis as such:

"Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment-get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head!

"Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

