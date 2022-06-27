Spy x Family reveals new trailer, sets season 2 for October

Loid Forger, Yor Briar, Anya, and dog Bond are set for a return to the screens, with season two of the anime television series Spy x Family primed for this October.

The news comes by the way of a new trailer, which teases more action from the likes of Loid and Yor, as well as the appearance of a new character. The 12-episode run just ended on June 25 and, luckily for fans, the producers didn't wait long to announce the final 13 episodes.

Adapted from the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, season one of Spy x Family launched in April 2022 with regular weekly episodes.

It became one of the most-watched series on Japanese streaming sites, with merchandising following quickly, including a Uniqlo T-shirt collection and an Anya Tamagotchi.

The anime synopsis reads:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.

"He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

The anime is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

You can catch season one of Spy x Family now on Netflix and Disney+ to tide over the wait for season two, which thankfully, is just right around the corner.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.