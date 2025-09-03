Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi lands 1st lead role in Korean film: 'For an Indian actor, this isn't something that happens often'

With every instalment of the hit series Squid Game, fans came to adore various unique characters and without a doubt, season one's Ali Abdul was a standout.

The role was played by South Korea-based Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who recently spoke to Hankook Ilbo about landing his first lead role in Rhapsody for the Dead, a Korean mystery film.

The 36-year-old plays Anuat, a man plagued by a horrific past and hidden secrets, crossing paths with Soo-ah (Im Do-hwa), a young woman who is cursed to die when she turns 25. Unfolding over a single night, the story leads the duo to face an unsettling fate.

"I asked why they chose me," Anupam said, recalling his surprise when the film's director offered him the leading role.

According to the latter, the team saw a new side of Anupam after watching K-drama King the Land where he played King Samir, that went beyond what people knew from his portrayal of Ali.

With a public image perceived by most as warm and kindhearted, Anupam said that he had long been told he couldn't play villainous roles due to his gentle looks and expressive eyes. However, he's ready to embark on the challenge with his role in Rhapsody for the Dead.

Anupam shared: "It's the first time a Korean movie is being released with me as the lead. For an Indian actor, this isn't something that happens often, so I'm both excited and nervous."

Anupam recently starred in the fantasy-action K-drama Oh My Ghost Clients as Nimal.

Rhapsody for the Dead premiered in South Korea on Aug 27.

