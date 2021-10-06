Squid Game creator changes mind, discusses potential season 2 plans

If you haven't heard of Squid Game yet, you've been living under a rock.

The Korean series became the most streamed show in 90 countries and is on track to being the most-watched series in Netflix's history.

Released on Sept 17, the nine-episode series sees 456 people, all dealing with financial debt, play deadly Korean childhood games in order to win a cash prize.

Although director Hwang Dong-hyuk initially said he has no plans for a second season, he has changed his mind now that the show has become a huge hit.

PHOTO: Netflix

In an interview with The Times, Dong-hyuk said he would like to explore "the issue with police officers" in the second season.

The potential season two would presumably see a focus on the Frontman being a former police officer and how it lead to his role in season one.

"While I was writing season one, I thought about the stories that could be in season two if I get to do one - one would be the story of the Frontman," shared Dong-hyuk.

"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things - there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.

"This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

PHOTO: Netflix

Squid Game did not reveal how the Frontman receive his role.

However, a huge subplot was devoted to his brother attempting to locate him, believing him to be a player and not an administrator.

Exploring how the character became involved with running the games would undoubtedly be interesting.

