Squid Game creator hints at season 3 and reveals season 2 plot

As fans patiently wait for Netflix to greenlight season 2 of Squid Game, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is busy thinking beyond that.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” said the director in an interview with Korea Times.

This is the first time Dong-hyuk has talked about the possibility of a third season. In the past, the director was unsure on whether or not he had an idea to explore for a season two, but quickly changed his tune in a few months. As of November, work on season two has already begun.

Dong-hyuk also revealed what the core plotline for Season 2 will be. “The focus will be the story of Seong Gi Hun unravelling [the mysteries of the organization behind the game],” he shared. “The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

Later that day, Netflix officially addressed the possibility of a third season of Squid Game, “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone.”

