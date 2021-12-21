Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon's weight loss alarms fans

SEOUL - Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon's latest Instagram post has her fans alarmed over how much weight she has lost since the global success of the K-drama.

A series of nine candid photos showed the breakout star of the show in various outfits from the past few months, but one snap in particular highlighted just how gaunt she had become.

The 27-year-old, who was named Louis Vuitton's global ambassador in October, had donned a floor-length gown from the French house for a film gala in Los Angeles last month (Nov).

Her sternum and rib cage were visible due to the dress' deep V-neck and her arms, too, appeared extremely thin.

While the model-turned-actress had always been svelte - her official profile states that she is 1.79m tall and weighs 49kg - she confessed last week that she had lost 4kg recently, according to entertainment portal Allkpop.

With her busy schedule while in the United States, she said she "didn't even have any time to eat".

"So, I lost way too much weight. All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came to America are too loose now."

ALSO READ: Ranked: From Lee Jung-jae to Jung Ho-yeon, 8 Squid Game actors whose characters we were really rooting for in the Netflix series

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December, she revealed that she lost almost 3kg in one week when Squid Game became a smash hit after its release in September.

"I couldn't eat - it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. I was kind of losing myself."

Concerned commenters, who said she was too skinny now, urged her to take care of her health and make time to eat.

Her friend and fellow actress Park Ju-hyun wrote in the comments section: "My friend, are you planning on becoming simply bones?"