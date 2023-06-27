Stage 4 cancer under control but living expenses are a concern, says getai singer Angie Lau, Liu Lingling's sister

She's survived a hard-fought battle against cancer after a relapse earlier this year, but Angie Lau isn't out of the woods just yet.

In an interview with 8world for an article released yesterday (June 26), Angie shared that her cancer is now under control, but she's now facing another problem: money.

The local 54-year-old getai singer, who's the younger sister of actress-singer Liu Lingling, shared that chemotherapy has left her with mental afflictions of depression and insomnia, as well as pain in various parts of her body.

However, the most damning of all is the hoarseness of her voice, which obstructs her from returning to work.

"Currently, medical expenses can be covered, but because my voice hasn't improved, I can't teach singing classes or accept any performances, so my living expenses…" Angie trailed off.

The doctor in charge of her treatment has indicated that further observation is required, she told 8world.

Moreover, Angie's treatment isn't over yet.

She shared that the full duration of her chemotherapy requires her to attend 12 sessions. At present, Angie has attended nine.

These sessions have thus far been fruitful for her — aside from her cancer being under control, Angie has also recovered from pulmonary edema, or a buildup of fluid in her lungs.

"In March, I couldn't breathe because of [pulmonary edema], so I was admitted to the hospital for 12 days.

"I hope I don't have to go to the hospital to remove fluids from my lungs again," she added.

'Huge medical expenses'

Angie was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014 but made a recovery following treatment.

In March this year, getai organiser Aaron Tan shared on Facebook that she's had a relapse and the cancer was affecting her throat, lungs and heart.

Aaron organised a fundraiser to help raise money to pay for Angie's "huge medical expenses", as well as the living expenses for her two children who are in secondary school and whom she's raising single-handedly.

"I've launched a fundraiser and hope that everyone can help her through these difficult times. I hope that kind-hearted people will do their best to help Angie get out of this situation," Aaron had written on a Facebook post in March.

Angie was an instructor in the variety show Golden Age Talentime in March when viewers realised that she had a hoarse voice and difficulty speaking complete sentences.

She was unable to complete filming for the show, which took place between March 15 to 17, and was admitted to hospital on March 16.

Angie, who expanded her music abroad to Taiwan in the 80s, is also recognisable under the name of Jiang Yinjie.

In 2018, she was the winner of Mediacorp's GeTai Challenge and has since remained as a mentor in Golden Age Talentime.

