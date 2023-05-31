Stand by, ticketing details for Twice's September concert in Singapore released

Ticketing details for K-pop girl group Twice have just been released this morning (May 31).

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong and Tzuyu will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday Sept 2 as part of their ongoing Ready To Be tour, their fifth world tour.

Tickets are priced $178, $208, $248, $288 and $348, excluding booking fee, and VIP ticket-holders (for both seated and standing areas) will receive access to a soundcheck party and VIP laminate with lanyard. Those with VIP standing tickets will also get priority entry to standing pens.

The Live Nation presale for members opens June 7 at 10am at www.livenation.sg and public sales will be available from June 8, 10am at www.ticketmaster.sg.

PHOTO: Live Nation Singapore

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.