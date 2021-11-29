Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CGI movie coming to Netflix this Christmas eve

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is making its way to Netflix this Christmas eve!

Premiering on Netflix on Dec 24, Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is a Japanese 3D computer-animated science-fiction comedy film based on the Doraemon manga series and is a sequel to the 2014 film Stand by Me Doraemon.

The film follows Nobita as he manages to change his future and marries Shizuka. Along the way, he decides to go back to the past to meet his grandmother who died when Nobita was still in kindergarten.

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is filled with heartwarming moments, suspense, and adventure. The movie premiered in Japan and earned a box office gross of US$78.5 million (S$107.5 million).

Although Stand by Me 2 is coming to Netflix, not all regions would have access to the movie. If the movie is not available where you live, don't worry, there's always VPN!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.