Star Awards 2021: A night of elegant and classic looks on the red carpet

Star Awards is back and with it, it's once again time to assess the red carpet looks.

As the yearly awards show took a break last year because of the pandemic, it seems that our artistes are working extra hard this year with their outfits. And it shows, as there were a number of really outstanding looks that rocked our world.

Let's take a look at a few of them.

Quan Yi Fong

PHOTO: Instagram/quanyifong

The veteran TV host went vintage this year with this ruby red gown that gave us matronly vibes that are certainly befitting of her position in the industry. With that platinum blonde pixie hairdo and her smoky eye makeup, Yi Fong was looking fierce and serving face.

Ian Fang

PHOTO: Instagram/ian_ianization

Decked in his own creation — yes, he designed this Chinese tunic-inspired jacket — Ian was looking sleek on the red carpet. He also made a wise decision to keep a clean look with the classic black and used a Chanel brooch to add some bling and detail. It would have been a perfect look, too, if it weren't for his hair. The '90s called, they want their centre parting back.

Lin Meijiao and Chantalle Ng

PHOTO: Mediacorp

The mother-daughter duo would have turned heads on the red carpet — if the media were physically allowed to attend — as they were a visual delight. Meijiao was dressed in a tailored pantsuit with a pseudo-train, adding a touch of elegance to a typically masculine look. That outfit complemented Chantalle's sky blue princess gown that was perfect for the sweet starlet.

Carrie Wong

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Carrie is bouncing back stronger than ever with a Best Actress nomination at this year's Star Awards. And she graced the event in a royally gorgeous silver princess-y gown, and jewellery that's worth a BTO flat, or perhaps a small condominium — something that she mentioned during the backstage show.

Guo Liang

PHOTO: Mediacorp

There's no shame in going for a classic tux and veteran host Guo Liang knows that. It may seem that he's playing it safe, but what can we say? He is looking really good here — much better than his time on The Inner Circle — and that megawatt smile might just set some hearts aflutter despite his age.

Rebecca Lim

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Speaking of playing it safe, Rebecca is gorgeous in this black mermaid gown but that's not a surprise. She has always been one of the most stylish and fashionable of the lot. However, we felt that she played it a tad too safe with this outfit. Don't get us wrong, it's sophisticated and beautiful with just the right amount of skin — the gown has an exposed back — but we think she could have taken a bit more risk in a night where everyone was going for classic looks.

Dawn Yeoh

PHOTO: Mediacorp

The former princess of Mediacorp has definitely grown up. When she stepped out of the car at the red carpet garbed in this corset dress, we were impressed. Though she was serving some low-key dominatrix vibes, her overall look was tasteful and sleek. She definitely stole some of the spotlight during her walk on the red carpet.

Richie Koh and Chen Yixi

PHOTO: Mediacorp, Instagram/chxnyixi

They may not necessarily be the 'lookers' of the new batch of stars, but man, we did a double take when we saw them because they cleaned up well and looked so dapper. A colleague also said that Richie was giving her some bad-boy-Edison-Chen vibes. #swiperight

Chen Hanwei

PHOTO: Instagram/the_celebrityagency

Local showbiz's Ah Ge is one of the more adventurous celebrities who always takes a gamble on the red carpet. It paid off this time as he paired a classic black tux with what seems like a combination of harem/pleated pants. The baggy look don't usually work — as we've seen in a few looks this evening — but it definitely added some dimension and flair to a traditional outfit.

