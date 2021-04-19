Star Awards 2021: Qi Yuwu wants to forget he won Best Actor

Local actor Qi Yuwu just won his third Best Actor trophy in Star Awards last night (April 18) and he already wants to forget about it. Huh?

In an interview with local media after the ceremony, the 44-year-old said: "(Joanne Peh and I) hope to forget about these things. Acting has nothing to do with winning honours, and we act not because of the glory.

"I'm, of course, happy that I won but I hope to forget about this tomorrow. This award only validates my previous acting performance, it doesn't represent my future."

Yuwu is married to local actress Joanne Peh and they have a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. He added that the couple would not be setting up a special area in their new home to house their trophies.

Joanne, who turns 37 this Sunday, most recently took home Best Leading Female Performance — Digital in the 25th Asian Television Awards in January this year.

Yuwu triumphed over other stellar actors such as Chen Hanwei, Pierre Png, Zhang Yaodong, Elvin Ng, Desmond Tan, and Romeo Tan, with his role in the Channel 8 drama A Quest to Heal.

While accepting his award on stage, he said: "I want to tell the actors who are nominated in this category, don't think that I acted better than you. Our industry actually needs actors of different types and charisma in order to create more exciting and richer content."

