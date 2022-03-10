Star Awards 2022: Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin nominated for Favourite CP, Top 40 Most Popular Artistes revealed

The annual extravaganza of the local entertainment scene is just around the corner and it is none other than the glitzy Star Awards 2022.

To add to all the buzz and excitement, the list of nominees for the Top 40 Most Popular Artistes categories was unveiled today (March 10).

These talented stars will go on to compete for a coveted spot in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes categories at the Star Awards ceremony on April 24. This will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

My Picks! Awards

Something new this year is the My Pick! Awards. This will be held exclusively during the Backstage Live segment and will include special awards like Favourite CP, The Male Show Stealer, The Female Show Stealer, Most Hated Villain, Perfect Combo and Most Attention-Seeking New Gen Host.

Nominees for Favourite CP