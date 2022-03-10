Star Awards 2022: Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin nominated for Favourite CP, Top 40 Most Popular Artistes revealed

Melissa Teo
AsiaOne
Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng are nominated for Favourite CP in Star Awards 2022.
PHOTO: Mediacorp

The annual extravaganza of the local entertainment scene is just around the corner and it is none other than the glitzy Star Awards 2022. 

To add to all the buzz and excitement, the list of nominees for the Top 40 Most Popular Artistes categories was unveiled today (March 10). 

These talented stars will go on to compete for a coveted spot in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes categories at the Star Awards ceremony on April 24. This will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp. 

My Picks! Awards 

Something new this year is the My Pick! Awards. This will be held exclusively during the Backstage Live segment and will include special awards like Favourite CP, The Male Show Stealer, The Female Show Stealer, Most Hated Villain, Perfect Combo and Most Attention-Seeking New Gen Host. 

Nominees for Favourite CP

Artistes Programme Title
Elvin Ng and Rui En Mister Flower
Glenn Yong and Chantalle Ng Live Your Dreams
Jeremy Chan and Jessica Liu Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
Richie Koh and Tasha Low  Live Your Dreams
Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng  My Star Bride 

Nominees for The Male Show Stealer 

Artiste  Programme Title
Desmond Tan Key Witness
Glenn Yong Live Your Dreams 
Jeremy Chan  Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
Richie Koh  Live Your Dreams
Xu Bin  My Star Bride 

Nominees for The Female Show Stealer 

Artiste  Programme Title
Chantalle Ng My Star Bride 
Jessica Liu Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
Joanne Peh  Mind Jumper
Rui En  Mister Flower 
Tasha Low  Live Your Dreams 

Most Hated Villain 

Artiste  Programme Title
Brandon Wong Recipe of Life 
Chen Tianwen  Mister Flower
Guo Liang CTRL
Huang Biren  Recipe of Life 
Jeffery Xu  The Takedown 

Perfect Combo 

Artiste Programme Title
Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Mark Lee Yu Jian Huang Chong Weekend Edition
Chen Li Ping, Kym Ng  HDB Tai Tai 4.0 
Chen Ning, Kenneth Chung  Spop Wave! 
Desmond Ng, Herman Keh, Ke Le  Curious City 
Guo Liang, Quan Yi Fong  Star Awards 2021 - Awards Ceremony 

Most Attention-Seeking New Gen Host 

Artiste  Programme Title
Herman Keh Curious City 
Jernelle Oh  #JustSwipeLah 
Juin Teh  Star Awards 2021 - Backstage Live 2021
Seow Sin Nee #JustSwipeLah
Zhang Ze Tong #JustSwipeLah

Top 20 Most Popular male nominees 

Ben Yeo  Chen Shucheng
Brandon Wong  Chen Tianwen
Chua En Lai  Darren Lim 
Marcus Chin  Desmond Tan 
Pierre Png  Guo Liang 
Rayson Tan  Lee Teng 
Richard Low  Romeo Tan 
Shaun Chen   Pornsak 
Yao Wenlong  Xu Bin 
Zhu Houren  Zhang Yaodong

When Brandon Wong was called out onto the stage, he told the audience that this is the first time he has been nominated for this award in his entire 27-year acting career. 

Richard Low also said that he has been nominated over 20 times in this category but has never made it to the winners' list. 

Top 20 Most Popular female nominees

Aileen Tan  Rebecca Lim
Chantalle Ng  Ya Hui 
Cynthia Koh  Carrie Wong 
Felicia Chin  Hong Huifang
Hong Ling  Jessica Liu
Jin Yinji  Lina Ng 
Liu Lingling  Lin Meijiao 
Paige Chua  Michelle Chia 
Pan Lingling  Sheila Sim 
Priscelia Chan  Yvonne Lim 

To vote for your favourite celebrity, head over to the meWATCH website from March 11, 12pm till April 24, 8pm. 

All-Time Favourite Artiste award recipients 

Introduced in 2004, the All-Time Favourite Artiste award is given to stars who have won the Top 10 Most Popular award ten times. 

Those who receive this award will no longer be eligible to run for the popularity category from the following year onwards. 

As Zheng Geping and Dennis Chew received their the tenth award in 2021, this year will be their turn to clinch the highly coveted All-Time Favourite Artiste award. 

And unsurprisingly, all eyes will also be on the next-in-line nominees such as Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Pornsak, who each have nine wins. 

The Star Awards 2022 will be shown live on April 24 on Channel 8 and Channel U, with simulcast on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.  

本地盛大的颁奖典礼红星大奖2022，即将在4月24日登场！一起收看《红星大奖2022》 40大最受欢迎男女艺人入围名单直播活动，YES 933 DJ 坤华和陈宁一起为你揭晓十大最受欢迎男女艺人的入围名单，以及今年新推出的 MY...

Posted by Mediacorp Channel 8 on Thursday, March 10, 2022

#star awards #Local celebrities #Mediacorp #actors #actresses