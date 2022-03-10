Star Awards 2022: Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin nominated for Favourite CP, Top 40 Most Popular Artistes revealed

The annual extravaganza of the local entertainment scene is just around the corner and it is none other than the glitzy Star Awards 2022.
To add to all the buzz and excitement, the list of nominees for the Top 40 Most Popular Artistes categories was unveiled today (March 10).
These talented stars will go on to compete for a coveted spot in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes categories at the Star Awards ceremony on April 24. This will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp.
My Picks! Awards
Something new this year is the My Pick! Awards. This will be held exclusively during the Backstage Live segment and will include special awards like Favourite CP, The Male Show Stealer, The Female Show Stealer, Most Hated Villain, Perfect Combo and Most Attention-Seeking New Gen Host.
Nominees for Favourite CP
|Artistes
|Programme Title
|Elvin Ng and Rui En
|Mister Flower
|Glenn Yong and Chantalle Ng
|Live Your Dreams
|Jeremy Chan and Jessica Liu
|Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
|Richie Koh and Tasha Low
|Live Your Dreams
|Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng
|My Star Bride
Nominees for The Male Show Stealer
|Artiste
|Programme Title
|Desmond Tan
|Key Witness
|Glenn Yong
|Live Your Dreams
|Jeremy Chan
|Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
|Richie Koh
|Live Your Dreams
|Xu Bin
|My Star Bride
Nominees for The Female Show Stealer
|Artiste
|Programme Title
|Chantalle Ng
|My Star Bride
|Jessica Liu
|Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost
|Joanne Peh
|Mind Jumper
|Rui En
|Mister Flower
|Tasha Low
|Live Your Dreams
Most Hated Villain
|Artiste
|Programme Title
|Brandon Wong
|Recipe of Life
|Chen Tianwen
|Mister Flower
|Guo Liang
|CTRL
|Huang Biren
|Recipe of Life
|Jeffery Xu
|The Takedown
Perfect Combo
|Artiste
|Programme Title
|Chen Biyu, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Mark Lee
|Yu Jian Huang Chong Weekend Edition
|Chen Li Ping, Kym Ng
|HDB Tai Tai 4.0
|Chen Ning, Kenneth Chung
|Spop Wave!
|Desmond Ng, Herman Keh, Ke Le
|Curious City
|Guo Liang, Quan Yi Fong
|Star Awards 2021 - Awards Ceremony
Most Attention-Seeking New Gen Host
|Artiste
|Programme Title
|Herman Keh
|Curious City
|Jernelle Oh
|#JustSwipeLah
|Juin Teh
|Star Awards 2021 - Backstage Live 2021
|Seow Sin Nee
|#JustSwipeLah
|Zhang Ze Tong
|#JustSwipeLah
Top 20 Most Popular male nominees
|Ben Yeo
|Chen Shucheng
|Brandon Wong
|Chen Tianwen
|Chua En Lai
|Darren Lim
|Marcus Chin
|Desmond Tan
|Pierre Png
|Guo Liang
|Rayson Tan
|Lee Teng
|Richard Low
|Romeo Tan
|Shaun Chen
|Pornsak
|Yao Wenlong
|Xu Bin
|Zhu Houren
|Zhang Yaodong
When Brandon Wong was called out onto the stage, he told the audience that this is the first time he has been nominated for this award in his entire 27-year acting career.
Richard Low also said that he has been nominated over 20 times in this category but has never made it to the winners' list.
Top 20 Most Popular female nominees
|Aileen Tan
|Rebecca Lim
|Chantalle Ng
|Ya Hui
|Cynthia Koh
|Carrie Wong
|Felicia Chin
|Hong Huifang
|Hong Ling
|Jessica Liu
|Jin Yinji
|Lina Ng
|Liu Lingling
|Lin Meijiao
|Paige Chua
|Michelle Chia
|Pan Lingling
|Sheila Sim
|Priscelia Chan
|Yvonne Lim
To vote for your favourite celebrity, head over to the meWATCH website from March 11, 12pm till April 24, 8pm.
All-Time Favourite Artiste award recipients
Introduced in 2004, the All-Time Favourite Artiste award is given to stars who have won the Top 10 Most Popular award ten times.
Those who receive this award will no longer be eligible to run for the popularity category from the following year onwards.
As Zheng Geping and Dennis Chew received their the tenth award in 2021, this year will be their turn to clinch the highly coveted All-Time Favourite Artiste award.
And unsurprisingly, all eyes will also be on the next-in-line nominees such as Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Pornsak, who each have nine wins.
The Star Awards 2022 will be shown live on April 24 on Channel 8 and Channel U, with simulcast on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.
