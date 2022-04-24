Star Awards 2022: A Chinese cabbage and The Mad Hatter? Here are some outfits that made us cringe

Star Awards is the time of the year when our local celebrities dress up to the nines and flaunt their red carpet-worthy dresses and suits.

It's also a time where they get creative with their outfits and while some stand out from the crowd with hits, others disappoint with misses.

Here's a look at the ones we thought didn't make the cut.



Dennis Chew

He looks like he popped out from a 2D museum. PHOTO: Instagram/denniszhouchongqing

Ever visited one of those 2D-themed museums and restaurants like Cafe Monochrome? It looked like Dennis Chew, 48, had stepped right out of one of them with his outfit.

We do feel pretty torn about this because while plenty of effort was put into it — it was lovingly designed by Chen Hanwei — we aren't digging the sketch lines against the white background.

Apparently, the outfit wasn't initially supposed to look like that either. In an interview with backstage hosts Desmond Ng and Yangguang Kele, Dennis shared that the entire ensemble was originally meant to be all white.

However, he was concerned that he wouldn't be able to pull off the look so black lines were hand-drawn to change up the look.

He also shared that he had only known about the design of the suit this afternoon.

Cynthia Koh

Thanks to her controversial blue dress during the Asian Academy Creative Awards last December, it isn't surprising that all eyes were on Cynthia Koh's outfit for Star Awards.

Unfortunately, the 48-year-old's dress fell short of expectations. Instead of a gown that showed off her assets, she subverted expectations and came covered up.

But perhaps, the biggest flaw is the pattern of her dress, which makes her look like she's part of a failed pop art portrait. The colour scheme isn't the most flattering either, with gaudy coloured dots against a black background.

However, we do love her heels, which are insanely high, and it takes some skill to be able to strut in those.

Xu Bin

Xu Bin's very blinged-up suit from Dolce and Gabbana. PHOTO: Mediacorp

During last year's Star Awards, Xu Bin, 33, donned a poncho-like vest that was a huge no in our books.

Unfortunately, his attire this year doesn't look any better.

His $11,400 double-breasted Dolce and Gabbana suit would have been much nicer if it wasn't covered in dangly pearl pendants and charms with the initials "DG", "D" and "G".

While these were meant to add a little pizzazz to his off-white coloured suit, we have to be blunt and say that it made him look more like a glorified earring stand.

In all honesty, the suit would have looked much better without the additional bling.

Irene Ang

Ireng Ang (right) and Cavin Soh (left) on the red carpet. PHOTO: Mediacorp

Unlike most other actresses who wore gowns to this year's Star Awards, Irene Ang, 52, decided to be different and came decked out in a penguin suit.

However, instead of the usual black-and-white colour scheme spotted this year, Irene's outfit was in a bright shade of hot pink and purple, which just didn't suit her.

She kind of looks a little like The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland.

Edwin Goh

Edwin walking down the red carpet with He Ying Ying. PHOTO: Mediacorp

Is Edwin Goh, 27, attending a sports event or a gala? We can't really tell with his outfit.

His Hugo Boss suit, which has white stripes along his sleeves and pants, looks like it came out of an Adidas catologue.

The look was completed with a pair of black and white sneakers, which didn't exactly help things either.

Paige Chua

Is Paige going to the beach or to the Star Awards? PHOTO: Mediacorp

While Paige Chua, 40, did look gorgeous in her dress, it felt like she walked into the wrong event.

The patterned, flowy gown made her look more like she was attending a beach party instead. Next to her fellow celebrities who were all gussied up, she seemed a little out of place.

The only elements of her outfit that made her look like she was attending a gala are her jewellery, but that's about it.

Xiang Yun

Another celebrity that doesn't look like she was meant to be at Star Awards is Xiang Yun.

As the 58-year-old actress walked down the red carpet with her son, Chen Xi, 31, it felt more like she was sending him off to the event instead of attending it herself.

Her outfit — a colourful, long-sleeved top with tailored black pants — also looked more like something one would wear during Chinese New Year visits. She even carried a small black handbag that would have been the perfect size to collect those mandarin oranges.

Sheryl Ang

Is she supposed to be at Star Awards or in a hotpot? PHOTO: Mediacorp

We don't know how to feel about 23-year-old Sheryl Ang's outfit. While we do love the design on the bust area of the dress, the colour of her outfit made her look like a walking Chinese cabbage.

We do love the black gloves and heels that she paired along with the outfit and if the dress had just been of a different colour, the whole ensemble may just have worked.

