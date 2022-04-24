Star Awards 2022: Favourite CP winner Xu Bin offers to host 100-fan gathering if he and Chantalle Ng win Best Actor and Best Actress

It's always interesting to see what goes on behind the glitz and glamour of Star Awards — the biggest night of local showbiz.

During the backstage show of the Star Awards 2022 earlier today (April 24), hosts Herman Keh, Yangguang Kele and Seow Sin Nee brought audiences around the studio to see what everyone was up to.

Amid checking out what our local celebs were decked in for the night and measuring the height of the actresses' heels, the results of the My Pick! awards were also announced.

Favourite Male and Female Show Stealer and Favourite CP — Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng

This may come as no surprise to most, given the popularity of My Star Bride, which has also gained recognition overseas.

As the pair are also nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress this year, hosts Juin Teh and Gini Chang asked how they would thank their fans for casting their votes.

"If we win we should treat [our fans] to a meal," said Chantalle. Xu Bin agreed with the idea and said that he wanted to have 100 fans come together for a gathering.

"We'll discuss it with the company," Xu Bin said when Chantalle asked if he could let her have 50 seats.

Most Attention Seeking New Gen Host — Herman Keh

For his performance on Curious City, the 25-year-old won the audience's vote for the most attention-seeking host. After receiving the award, Herman thanked his parents for blessing him with his height, and his weird sense of humour.

Most Hated Villain — Brandon Wong

Scoring his first award after 27 years in showbiz, Brandon got teary-eyed after receiving the My Pick! trophy. This year is also the first time that the 50-year-old is nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes Award.

Perfect Combo — Yujian Huangchong (Weekend Edition)

As proof of their on-air and onscreen chemistry, the Breakfast Quartet snagged the award for Perfect Combo.

Although Marcus Chin and Dennis Chew looked happy about receiving the My Pick! award, comedian Mark Lee cautioned his colleagues.

"We may not win [Best Radio Programme] later," he joked.

