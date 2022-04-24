Star Awards 2022: Jeffrey Xu so happy he won Best Supporting Actor, his button popped

Instead of popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate his win for Best Supporting Actor, Jeffrey Xu accidentally popped something else instead.

As he raised his trophy to celebrate his win backstage at the Star Awards, a button from the 33-year-old's shirt flew off, which made us wonder if the actor had been working out to look good for tonight's show.

"I've actually been trying to slim down, but the shirt is a little small," he told AsiaOne.

Referencing his onstage quip about fried chicken, the actor said that he will indulge a little tonight, adding that he is watching his diet because of his new role.

When asked if fried chicken holds any significance for the couple, Jeffrey explained that it's something that he and Felicia did last year as well.

"We feel that it's important to readjust our mood after award shows, so we do things that make us happy, like eating ice cream and fried chicken, so that we can let go of everything and just be ourselves," he said.

As for whether he has any plans to propose to Felicia, the actor chose to remain tight-lipped and said: "We'll see if she wins the award later on."

