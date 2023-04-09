Star Awards 2023: Xiang Yun on a roll as she extends records for Best Supporting Actress and Best Evergreen Artiste

Xiang Yun is unstoppable.

The veteran actress extended two records of hers at the Star Awards today (April 9) by winning Best Supporting Actress and Best Evergreen Artiste again.

This is her fifth victory at supporting actress, which now puts her two ahead of Lin Meijiao. She also has the most nominations in the category with 12.

The 61-year-old also nabbed Best Evergreen Artiste for the fourth time, more than all other winners combined (three). She has been nominated every year since the category was introduced in 2016.

Xiang Yun's award-winning turn was as Wang Jinhui, a woman with dementia, in Your World In Mine. She told AsiaOne backstage that she had almost broken down because she didn't know how to best portray the role.

"I had meetings with the director and producer to discuss how to best portray certain scenes, so we decided to film it in a documentary way," she said.

"I also have family with dementia, and only family members of dementia patients know that it’s a long, tedious journey."

Xiang Yun added that there were parts in the drama serial where she had to act "funny" as well, as dementia patients "can be normal sometimes, but can really frustrate you at other times".

"I believe it resonated with the audiences too," she shared.

