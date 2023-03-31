Star Awards 2023: Yes 933 DJs 'cry' after Love 972's Yu Jian Huang Chong sweeps Best Radio Programme for 3rd year

Winners rejoice, the other nominees 'cry'.

For the third time in a row, veteran radio hosts Mark Lee, Marcus Chin, Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu won Best Radio Programme at Star Awards 2023 for Love 972's morning show The Breakfast Quartet.

The results, as well as for six other categories, were announced at a gala dinner held last night (March 30) at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

AsiaOne spoke with Marcus and Mark after their win and jokingly asked if they felt bad winning the award thrice in a row.

They said no.

Mark, 54, said The Breakfast Quartet worked very hard even after winning it twice and they continued to fight on.

"Having won it three times, it's not a miracle, it's a reflection of our competence!" 69-year-old Marcus added.

They also shared some tips for the other nominees, some of whom are younger DJs.

Mark said: "We have been learning from radio veterans Dennis and Biyu as well. It's not impossible to win the award three or five times, but working hard and having persistence is the foremost requirement."

Both of them said they would continue to work hard and not give up. After all, as Marcus said, they had three seasons, each award representing one season, and next year they want to have "all four seasons".

Mark said: "The fact that we can win three times in a row proves that there are no 'black boxes' (metaphor for hidden conspiracies behind the scenes)."

"That the world is fair," Marcus added light-heartedly.

They said that The Breakfast Quartet plan to do their programme outside the studio more, so as to meet more of their listeners in real-life.

They also hope to launch something new in May, but could not share more about it as the plans haven't been approved.

Disappointed Yes 933 DJs 'cry'

Meanwhile, some of the other nominees for Best Radio Programme hammed it up for the camera and their social media followers after the announcement.

Two programmes from Yes 933 were nominated: The Daka Show hosted by Chan Ning, Jeff Goh and Gao Meigui, and The Shuang and Kunz Show hosted by Hazelle Teo and Kenneth Chung.

The other nominees are Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories hosted by Dennis Chew and Lina Tan, as well as Small City, Big Matters by Qi Qi and Lu Lin Xuan.

From left: Chan Ning, Guo Meigui and Jeff Goh at the Star Awards 2023 Gala Dinner.

PHOTO: Instagram/Yes 933

Upon knowing that they lost, the Yes 933 DJs took photos of themselves with a crying filter and posted them on Facebook and Instagram. The caption said: "We are okay, thank you for your support, we love you!"

From left: Hazelle Teo and Kenneth Chung at the Star Awards 2023 Gala Dinner.

PHOTO: Instagram/Yes 933

Kenneth, 37, better known as DJ Kunhua, also posted multiple Instagram Stories from the night, where Jeff clapped while smiling reluctantly.

In the next Story, Jeff's eyes filled up with tears. Kenneth asked if he was crying, and Jeff, 40, replied: "A little."

Meigui, 32, joked: "Then I will help you finish the food, you go home!"

Other winners of Star Awards programme categories

Apart from Best Radio Programme, six other awards were presented last evening.

Your World in Mine took home Best Drama Serial, and its theme song Your World by Lennerd Lim won Best Theme Song.

Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings clinched the title of Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, while Dishing with Chris Lee won Best Entertainment Programme.

Star Awards 2023 held a gala dinner last night (March 30) to announce the winners of seven programme awards: Best Drama... Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Forgotten Children took home Best Infotainment Programme, and Star Awards 2022 - Awards Ceremony was crowned Best Entertainment Special Programme.

Star Awards 2023 will be livestreamed on April 9 where performance awards including Best Actor, Best Actress and the much anticipated Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes will be presented.

ALSO READ: 'No problem lending money to friends when it's for a good reason': Mark Lee gives 'unconditional' support to Marcus Chin, whose daughter is ill

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.