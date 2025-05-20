Award Banner
Award Banner
entertainment

Star Awards 2025 celebrates 30th anniversary with every All-Time Favourite Artiste reuniting on stage

Star Awards 2025 celebrates 30th anniversary with every All-Time Favourite Artiste reuniting on stage
(From left) Local actresses Ya Hui, Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Felicia Chin are nominees in various categories in Star Awards 2025.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Yeo Shu Hui
Kristy ChuaPUBLISHED ONMay 20, 2025 10:52 AMByKristy Chua

Jingles help us remember things better and you’ll be hearing the iconic Star Awards jingle again soon. 

Themed Walking Through Time Together, this year’s awards show celebrates its 30th anniversary and is banking on nostalgia. 

In a press conference today (May 20), Mediacorp announced it has invited all winners of the All-Time Favourite Artiste award for a grand on-stage reunion. The award is given to celebrities who have won the Top 10 Most Popular category 10 times, and recipients include Chew Chor Meng, Li Nanxing, Zoe Tay and Xie Shaoguang. Actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak will be inducted this year.

Another highlight would be the Walk of Fame, where viewers will get to play fashion police as they vote for the evening’s Best Dressed through interactive on-screen polls.

The celebrations will spill over to the Backstage Live Commentary Marathon and the Post-Show Party, which will be making its return since 2019.

Voting for this year's Star Awards begins today. Below are some categories and the nominees.

Best Actor 

Andie Chen Born to Shine
Christopher Lee Kill Sera Sera
Gavin Teo To Be Loved
Qi Yuwu

Once Upon A New Year's Eve
Richie Koh Coded Love

Best Actress

Chantalle Ng Hope Afloat
Felicia Chin I Do, Do I?
Hong Ling Unforgivable
Jesseca Liu Unforgivable
Jessica Hsuan Kill Sera Sera

Best Supporting Actor

Chen Hanwei Unforgivable
Chen Shucheng Unforgivable
Guo Liang To Be Loved
Pierre Png Moments
Xu Bin Kill Sera Sera

Best Supporting Actress

Cynthia Koh Hope Afloat
Lynn Lim Kill Sera Sera
Meixin Born to Shine
Tasha Low Coded Love
Ya Hui Coded Love

Best Rising Star

Herman Keh House Everything S3
Joey Tay Yes 933 TikTok Live
Juin Teh Unforgivable
Tyler Ten Unforgivable
Ye Jia Yun Uniquely Ours

Best Audio Personality

Chen Ning The Daka Show
Hazelle Teo The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
Pan Jia Biao Capital 958 Wake Up Call
Kenneth Chung The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
Zhu Zeliang The Night is Young Yeah

Best Drama Serial

Born to Shine
Kill Sera Sera
Once Upon a New Year's Eve
To Be Loved
Unforgivable

The My Pick Awards! segment includes six categories, including The Show Stealer, Favourite CP and Most Emotional Character. 

Among the six are three new ones presented by the award show's partners, including the Bioskin Most Charismatic Award, BYD Favourite Male Character Award and BYD Favourite Female Character Award.

Voting for the My Pick Awards! will be from May 26 to June 15.

Favourite CP

Chantalle Ng and Zhang Zetong Hope Afloat Xu Tianqing and Cheng Changfeng
Ferlyn Wong and Tyler Ten I Do, Do I? Jiang Yihua and Ma Jiabao
Paige Chua and Desmond Tan Moments Gu Yuexin and Zhan Hefeng
Jesseca Liu and Qi Yuwu Once Upon a New Year's Eve Zhou Chenxi / Yuan Jie and Cai Yiren
Xixi Lim and James Seah The Blockbusters Bree and YY

The Show Stealer

Richie Koh Coded Love Lu Xiaoming
Chantalle Ng Hope Afloat Xu Tianqing
Qi Yuwu Once Upon a New Year's Eve Cai Yiren
Jesseca Liu Unforgivable Gao Shuya
Hong Ling Unforgivable Guan Lin

Most Emotional Performance

Cheryl Chou Furever Yours Zhang Wenyu
Qi Yuwu Once Upon a New Year's Eve Cai Yiren
Liu Ling Ling To Be Loved Liu Junhong
Jesseca Liu Unforgivable Gao Shuya
Hong Ling Unforgivable Guan Lin

Bioskin Most Charismatic Award

Chantalle Ng
He Ying Ying
James Seah
Jeremy Chan
Zhang Zetong

For the BYD Favourite Male Character Award, some of the 35 nominees include Andie Chen for his role in Born to Shine, Desmond Tan in Moments, Jeffrey Xu in Coded Love, Romeo Tan in Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories@Job Haunting III and Shane Pow in Unforgivable.

For the BYD Favourite Female Character Award, some of the 31 nominees include Carrie Wong for her role in Coded Love, Paige Chua in both Moments and Furever Yours, Sheryl Ang in To Be Loved and Tay Ying in The Blockbusters.

Fans voting for the BYD awards may emerge as winners themselves too, standing a chance to win a BYD Sealion 7 valued at S$94,888. 

The winner will be be selected via an electronic draw witnessed by independent auditors.

Star Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on Channel 8, Channel U, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on July 6. Backstage Live begins at 3.30pm, Walk of Fame at 5pm, the award ceremony at 7pm, and the Post-Party at 10pm.

[[nid:718223]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com

star awardsactorsactressMediacorpLocal celebritiesawards
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.