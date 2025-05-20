Star Awards 2025 celebrates 30th anniversary with every All-Time Favourite Artiste reuniting on stage

Jingles help us remember things better and you’ll be hearing the iconic Star Awards jingle again soon.

Themed Walking Through Time Together, this year’s awards show celebrates its 30th anniversary and is banking on nostalgia.

In a press conference today (May 20), Mediacorp announced it has invited all winners of the All-Time Favourite Artiste award for a grand on-stage reunion. The award is given to celebrities who have won the Top 10 Most Popular category 10 times, and recipients include Chew Chor Meng, Li Nanxing, Zoe Tay and Xie Shaoguang. Actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak will be inducted this year.

Another highlight would be the Walk of Fame, where viewers will get to play fashion police as they vote for the evening’s Best Dressed through interactive on-screen polls.

The celebrations will spill over to the Backstage Live Commentary Marathon and the Post-Show Party, which will be making its return since 2019.

Voting for this year's Star Awards begins today. Below are some categories and the nominees.

Best Actor