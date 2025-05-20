Star Awards 2025 celebrates 30th anniversary with every All-Time Favourite Artiste reuniting on stage

Jingles help us remember things better and you’ll be hearing the iconic Star Awards jingle again soon.
Themed Walking Through Time Together, this year’s awards show celebrates its 30th anniversary and is banking on nostalgia.
In a press conference today (May 20), Mediacorp announced it has invited all winners of the All-Time Favourite Artiste award for a grand on-stage reunion. The award is given to celebrities who have won the Top 10 Most Popular category 10 times, and recipients include Chew Chor Meng, Li Nanxing, Zoe Tay and Xie Shaoguang. Actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak will be inducted this year.
Another highlight would be the Walk of Fame, where viewers will get to play fashion police as they vote for the evening’s Best Dressed through interactive on-screen polls.
The celebrations will spill over to the Backstage Live Commentary Marathon and the Post-Show Party, which will be making its return since 2019.
Voting for this year's Star Awards begins today. Below are some categories and the nominees.
Best Actor
|Andie Chen
|Born to Shine
|Christopher Lee
|Kill Sera Sera
|Gavin Teo
|To Be Loved
|Qi Yuwu
Once Upon A New Year's Eve
|Richie Koh
|Coded Love
Best Actress
|Chantalle Ng
|Hope Afloat
|Felicia Chin
|I Do, Do I?
|Hong Ling
|Unforgivable
|Jesseca Liu
|Unforgivable
|Jessica Hsuan
|Kill Sera Sera
Best Supporting Actor
|Chen Hanwei
|Unforgivable
|Chen Shucheng
|Unforgivable
|Guo Liang
|To Be Loved
|Pierre Png
|Moments
|Xu Bin
|Kill Sera Sera
Best Supporting Actress
|Cynthia Koh
|Hope Afloat
|Lynn Lim
|Kill Sera Sera
|Meixin
|Born to Shine
|Tasha Low
|Coded Love
|Ya Hui
|Coded Love
Best Rising Star
|Herman Keh
|House Everything S3
|Joey Tay
|Yes 933 TikTok Live
|Juin Teh
|Unforgivable
|Tyler Ten
|Unforgivable
|Ye Jia Yun
|Uniquely Ours
Best Audio Personality
|Chen Ning
|The Daka Show
|Hazelle Teo
|The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
|Pan Jia Biao
|Capital 958 Wake Up Call
|Kenneth Chung
|The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
|Zhu Zeliang
|The Night is Young Yeah
Best Drama Serial
|Born to Shine
|Kill Sera Sera
|Once Upon a New Year's Eve
|To Be Loved
|Unforgivable
The My Pick Awards! segment includes six categories, including The Show Stealer, Favourite CP and Most Emotional Character.
Among the six are three new ones presented by the award show's partners, including the Bioskin Most Charismatic Award, BYD Favourite Male Character Award and BYD Favourite Female Character Award.
Voting for the My Pick Awards! will be from May 26 to June 15.
Favourite CP
|Chantalle Ng and Zhang Zetong
|Hope Afloat
|Xu Tianqing and Cheng Changfeng
|Ferlyn Wong and Tyler Ten
|I Do, Do I?
|Jiang Yihua and Ma Jiabao
|Paige Chua and Desmond Tan
|Moments
|Gu Yuexin and Zhan Hefeng
|Jesseca Liu and Qi Yuwu
|Once Upon a New Year's Eve
|Zhou Chenxi / Yuan Jie and Cai Yiren
|Xixi Lim and James Seah
|The Blockbusters
|Bree and YY
The Show Stealer
|Richie Koh
|Coded Love
|Lu Xiaoming
|Chantalle Ng
|Hope Afloat
|Xu Tianqing
|Qi Yuwu
|Once Upon a New Year's Eve
|Cai Yiren
|Jesseca Liu
|Unforgivable
|Gao Shuya
|Hong Ling
|Unforgivable
|Guan Lin
Most Emotional Performance
|Cheryl Chou
|Furever Yours
|Zhang Wenyu
|Qi Yuwu
|Once Upon a New Year's Eve
|Cai Yiren
|Liu Ling Ling
|To Be Loved
|Liu Junhong
|Jesseca Liu
|Unforgivable
|Gao Shuya
|Hong Ling
|Unforgivable
|Guan Lin
Bioskin Most Charismatic Award
|Chantalle Ng
|He Ying Ying
|James Seah
|Jeremy Chan
|Zhang Zetong
For the BYD Favourite Male Character Award, some of the 35 nominees include Andie Chen for his role in Born to Shine, Desmond Tan in Moments, Jeffrey Xu in Coded Love, Romeo Tan in Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories@Job Haunting III and Shane Pow in Unforgivable.
For the BYD Favourite Female Character Award, some of the 31 nominees include Carrie Wong for her role in Coded Love, Paige Chua in both Moments and Furever Yours, Sheryl Ang in To Be Loved and Tay Ying in The Blockbusters.
Fans voting for the BYD awards may emerge as winners themselves too, standing a chance to win a BYD Sealion 7 valued at S$94,888.
The winner will be be selected via an electronic draw witnessed by independent auditors.
Star Awards 2025 will be broadcast live on Channel 8, Channel U, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on July 6. Backstage Live begins at 3.30pm, Walk of Fame at 5pm, the award ceremony at 7pm, and the Post-Party at 10pm.
