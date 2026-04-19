Star Awards 2026: Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan win All-Time Favourite Artiste

Actors Carrie Wong and Romeo Teo have won All-Time Favourite Artiste at Star Awards 2026.

The accolade is given to artistes who have won a cumulative 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards. Last year's trophies went to actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak.

Carrie, 32, said in her acceptance speech that when she joined the industry, she didn't think she would one day receive this recognition.

"This road has had highs and lows, there was applause and there were doubts. Now I realise that real growth isn't about being strong in a moment. It's about telling yourself to persevere a little more and work harder whenever you feel like giving up," she said.

She added: "This has never been an easy road to be on but I'm also thankful to myself for taking every step to get here. In the future, I promise to continue acting well in every role that's handed to me."

At a backstage interview before the show, Carrie had also shared what she would tell her younger self: "Everything will go well. It may not be well in the moment, or what you expected/anticipated, but don't be scared and walk with courage."

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Romeo recalled how he didn't gain much attention at the beginning of his career when he was a part-time actor.

"I stood in the corner waiting for an opportunity and step by step, I walked to be in front of the audience. Uncles on the roadside told me I acted well when they saw me, freelance actors told me I was their role model. Their simple confirmation was very meaningful to me because I used to stand in the corner admiring others," he explained during his acceptance speech.

"The difficulties I've faced, nights I've burned and scoldings I've endured was for this recognition/award."

He also gave a shoutout to his mother and his younger self: "Mum, I've done it. This award is a confirmation and a reminder... To the six-year-old Little Fatty who loves watching TV, start dreaming because perseverance can let you shine bright."

Romeo's last drama was the hit 2025 series Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story, and the role has landed him a nomination for the Best Actor award.

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