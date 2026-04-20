Star Awards 2026 presenter Julian Cheung teases concert tour with Singapore stop

Julian Cheung has teased an upcoming concert tour during his interview with Singapore media backstage at Star Awards 2026 last evening (April 19).

The 54-year-old Hong Kong actor-singer, who presented the Best Actor and Best Actress categories at the awards ceremony, was asked how he stays youthful.

"I really don't know, I didn't have any cosmetic surgery. I supposed it's just that I have fun and stay happy every day, and because I am in a good mood, I can live with enthusiasm," he said.

When asked whether he would consider holding a concert to spread his happiness to his supporters in Singapore, he responded: "Oh yes, I would definitely hold a concert this year, but to have one here in Singapore, it would probably have to be next year, because my schedule is already planned for the rest of the year.

"I look forward to coming back to Singapore because I love it here."

Julian debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1991 and is known for playing Guo Jing in the series The Legend of the Condor Heroes (1994) and police inspector Lo Chi Kin in the drama Cold Blood Warm Heart (1996).

He married actress Anita Yuen in 2001 after dating for years since the 1990s and they have a son Morton, who was born in 2006.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Julian shared the two aspects a good actor should have — they should not be afraid of challenges and should have a professional attitude.

"A good actor should continuously strive for and approach changes in their acting career with a professional attitude. The latter refers to possessing a professional performance standard and being able to flexibly handle different types of roles and emotions in dramas," he said.

He was also asked if he would be supportive of Morton, 20, entering showbiz if he expresses his interest, and he replied: "We will support him if he is.

"He is currently more interested in working behind the scenes and previously worked in a TV station during his summer vacation."

Julian, who participated in Chinese singing reality show Call Me By Fire in 2025, had shared with participants then about Morton's internship.

He said: "My son, who is 18, had interned at the competition show Singer. He just left yesterday.

"So, whenever I see young staff members at Call Me By Fire who brought in the massage chairs, I would regard them as my 'son', and I would be very courteous with them."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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