Star Awards 2026: Tasha Low and Zhang Zetong win Favourite CP, Chantalle Ng The Most Hated Villian

Tasha Low and Zhang Zetong have won the MyPick! awards for Favourite CP at this evening's (April 19) Star Awards ceremony for their roles in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

The 32-year-old and 33-year-old played Zhang Xinniang and Huang Zuye respectively.

Last year, Zetong also won the same award but with Chantalle Ng for their roles in Hope Afloat (2024).

Chantalle, 30, has clinched her sixth MyPick! award in a row, winning this year's The Most Hated Villain for her role as Zhang Anna in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

The MyPick! awards winners were announced at the Star Awards Backstage Live show, with the other categories being The Show Stealer and Most Emotional Performance.

For the Most Emotional Performance, Jesseca Liu won for her role as Li Shuqin in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story (2025). Last year, the 47-year-old won The Show Stealer for her role as Gao Shuya in Unforgivable (2024).

This year, The Show Stealer award went to nine-year-old Ivory Chia for her role as the young version of Zhang Xinniang.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com