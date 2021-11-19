Star Trek: Discovery leaves Netflix globally before season 4 debut

Star Trek: Discovery is leaving Netflix globally and is moving back to Paramount+. The series starring Sonequa Martin-Green, has been streaming on Netflix for the past three seasons so that international viewers outside of the US would be able to catch it.

This is largely due to the fact that Paramount+ has yet to expand globally. Not only is Paramount+ grabbing the IP back to only stream on their platform, this pull is also made ahead of the Season four premiere on Nov 18.

The show will leave Netflix at midnight in regions where it had previously been available to stream. The decision for the pull is so that the company can focus on wider international expansion heading into 2022.

"As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world," said Kelly Day, ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss.

"We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide."

Unfortunately for international fans, that means the show will only become available in 2022.

Fans are rightfully mad, many of whom have taken to Twitter to express their anger, some even going so far as to threaten to pirate the series instead of subscribing to yet another streaming platform.

