Star Trek reveals TNG cast for Picard and Strange New Worlds crossover with Lower Decks

Trekkies definitely have plenty to look forward to over the weekend at San Diego Comic Con 2022, with content from several Star Trek properties teased and revealed. Whether you are a fan of Picard, Strange New Worlds, or even the animated Lower Decks, the time to get giddy with excitement is now.

Star Trek: Picard

First up was Star Trek: Picard, which is set to enter its third and final season. A one-minute trailer debuted at the show from Paramount+ featured many familiar faces of The Next Generation.

LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Jonathan Frakes, and Gates McFadden will be joining Patrick Stewart for the last season with the supposed absence of Brent Spiner (at least in this trailer), and will debut sometime in 2023 on Paramount+.

As long as you remain steadfast, you are never without hope. #StarTrekPicard concludes with Season 3 in 2023, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/MD2TTRi0gY — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) July 23, 2022

Strange New Worlds crosses over with Lower Decks

In addition to the Picard news, Paramount+ also announced an upcoming crossover episode between the live-action Strange New Worlds and the animated Lower Decks. With characters such as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Ensign Brad Boimler making the move over to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it remains to be seen just how else the two shows will collaborate creatively.

As for more specific Star Trek: Lower Decks news, the season three trailer also debuted at Comic Con. Such is the premise of the show; expect more crazy adventures in space when the new season lands on the streaming service on Aug 25.