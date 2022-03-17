Star Trek: Strange New Worlds casts Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has cast Paul Wesley in the iconic role of James T. Kirk for the show's upcoming second season. Wesley will appear as a young version of Kirk. He is the third actor to play the character in a live-action project.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike prior to Kirk becoming captain of the Enterprise.

When news of Wesley's casting was announced, the The Vampire Diaries actor took to Twitter to express his excitement and shared how he had met William Shatner on a flight.

Shatner played Kirk in the original Star Trek series and earlier films before Chris Pine took on the role in the newer Star Trek films.

Paul Wesley. PHOTO: CW

"I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honour of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created," shared Wesley.

"I'm not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can't wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley.

The series focuses on the Enterprise prior to the events of the original Star Trek series. The series is set to premiere on May 5, 2022 on Paramount+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.