Star Wars and Frozen 2 footage wows Disney fan fest

ANAHEIM, United States - New Star Wars footage, sequels to Frozen and Black Panther, and an animated epic fantasy about dragons were among a raft of movies presented to screaming fans at Disney's D23 convention on Saturday (Aug 24).

Hollywood's reigning hitmaker Disney set out a full roster of its upcoming films in a wide-ranging, two-hour "studio spectacular" in Anaheim, California, where devotees assemble every two years dressed as their favourite princesses, pirates and superheroes.

The cast of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - including three droids - assembled on stage to kick off the star-studded event.