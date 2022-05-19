Star Wars: Andor, The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka get Disney+ release dates

It’s going to be a very busy time for fans of a galaxy far, far away. According to Vanity Fair, the future of Star Wars is shaping up to be vast, with plenty of stories waiting to be told on Disney+. Next in line after the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi is Star Wars: Andor, which has been assigned to a Summer 2022 release window.

Set before the event of 2016’s Rogue One, the immediate prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope, the show sees Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. It will span 12 episodes and is likely to feature some familiar faces from the franchise.

Following that would be the arrival of The Mandalorian Season three in late 2022 or early 2023, as well as Ahsoka in 2023. The former continues to be written by creator Jon Favreau, while the latter features Rosario Dawson from Men in Black II as the titular character and Hayden Christensen as the voice of Darth Vader.

The Acolyte, a mystery-thriller series set during the end of The High Republic era, has yet to receive a release date, apart from a vague estimation that it will be “slightly further off” from Ahsoka. Not much is known about it as of now, except for the casting of Amandla Stenberg — known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games — as the main lead.

Other notable projects in the pipeline include a new series by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, and a trilogy from The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson, which has been put on the back-burner. Similar to The Mandalorian, Watts’ work is said to take place during the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, but its plot remains unknown.

With the Star Wars Celebration convention in California just around the corner, however, more updates about the franchise’s roadmap are likely to be on the horizon. The event is set to run from May 26 to 29.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.