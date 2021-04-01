Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets launch trailer and release date on Disney+

The highly anticipated follow-up to the animated Star Wars: Clone Wars has finally got a release date; and a trailer.

Releasing on May 4 (that's Star Wars Day, for the clueless), Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows a group of elite and experimental clones with complete disregard, dubbed the 'Bad Batch', as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Each member of the Bad Batch vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, as each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is helmed by Dave Filoni, who also produced the wildly successful The Mandalorian.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.