Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for Season 2 on Disney+ next year

The Clone Wars, part deux.

Disney+ has announced a second season renewal for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, in advance of its first season finale happening next week. The series will return with more episodes in 2022, so we won’t have to wait long to see more adventures in this post-Clone Wars era.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch spun out of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, following a squad of clone troopers with unique defects and mutations that give them abilities their peers don’t have.

The series premiered in May, and its story picked up right after the events of The Clone Wars’ series finale, with clone troopers executing Order 66.

The Bad Batch, having escaped their clone programming, fell victim to infighting and ultimately decided to rebel against the Empire. One of their own, Crosshair, joined the Empire instead and pursued the squad throughout Season One.

The series explores the Bad Batch’s exploits as they run into familiar characters scattered across the galaxy, joined by their new companion Omega.

While The Bad Batch hasn’t exactly been as exciting as we’d hoped week-to-week, it’s still good content for Star Wars fans to chew on until bigger live-action series like The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season Three, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi drop on Disney+.

More Star Wars is always a good thing, right?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.