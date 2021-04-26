Star Wars Day 2021 Singapore: How to experience all the events & activities at the ArtScience Museum

May the 4th is an important day for many Star Wars fans. Whilst the day is usually commemorated with fan-led festivals, cosplaying and meet and greets, the pandemic has left some fans clueless as to how they can celebrate.
Well, fret not because the ArtScience Museum Singapore has a long list of events and activities to make this yet another Star Wars Day that you won’t forget.
Here’s a breakdown of the all the events and festivities for Star Wars day at the ArtScience Museum.
1. ArtScience Museum – May 1, 2021
2. ArtScience Museum - May 2, 2021
|Event/Activity
|Timing(s)
|Location
|Digital Fan Art Projection
|10am – 7pm
|Curiosity Gallery Wall, L4
|Star Wars Toys Display
|
10am – 1pm
3pm – 6pm
|Rainbow Room, Basement 2
|Film Screening – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
|10.30am – 12.30pm
|Expression Gallery, Level 4
|Photo Opportunity with Star Wars characters
|
11am – 11.45am
12.30pm – 1.15pm
4pm – 4.45pm
5.30pm – 6.15pm
|Oculus, Level 1
|Demonstration – Digital Art by Jon Chan
|1.30pm – 3pm
|Expression Gallery, Level 4
|Film Screening – The Hidden Fortress
|4pm – 6.30pm
|Expression Gallery, Level 4
These events and activities stated above all take place at ArtScience Museum. Admissions to all events and activities are free but have limited capacity. Pre-book your slots before your visit to the museum.
The link to book your slots will be released on April 26, 2021, so be sure to keep up to date to ArtScience Museum’s Facebook event page for further updates.
Would rather stay indoors and away from the crowd?
ArtScience Museum has an online collector’s tour where you can Star Wars toy collectors Derek Ho and Phelan Kuek take you on a virtual tour of their vast and special collections of Star Wars-themed LEGO sets, vintage prototypes, and rare sample artworks!
3. Online Collector’s Tour
|Date
|Collector
|Collection
|April 29, 2021
|Derek Ho
|Star Wars prototypes and sample artworks from the various stages of toy production.
|May 4, 2021
|Phelan Kuek
|Immaculate displays and vast collection of LEGO Star Wars toys.
Similarly, the ArtScience Museum hasn’t provided a link to these online tours yet.
However, keep up to date with the Facebook event page for the links and further information.
In case you’ve forgotten, the museum is still running its Star Wars: Identities exhibition until June 13, 2021 so add that to your list of things to do at the ArtScience Museum when Star Wars day comes.
Plus, you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers too!
With all these exciting events lined up, Star Wars Day 2021 is going to be a blast.
Happy Geeking and May the Force be with you!
This article was first published in Geek Culture.