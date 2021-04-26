Star Wars Day 2021 Singapore: How to experience all the events & activities at the ArtScience Museum

May the 4th is an important day for many Star Wars fans. Whilst the day is usually commemorated with fan-led festivals, cosplaying and meet and greets, the pandemic has left some fans clueless as to how they can celebrate.

Well, fret not because the ArtScience Museum Singapore has a long list of events and activities to make this yet another Star Wars Day that you won’t forget.

Here’s a breakdown of the all the events and festivities for Star Wars day at the ArtScience Museum.

1. ArtScience Museum – May 1, 2021

Event/Activity Timing(s) Location Digital Fan Projection 10am – 9pm Curiosity Gallery Wall, Level 4 Star Wars Toys Display 10am – 1pm 3pm – 6pm 7pm – 8.40pm Rainbow Room, Basement 2 Film Screening – Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy 10.30am – 1.30pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 Photo Opportunity with Star Wars characters 11am – 1145am 12.30pm – 1.15pm 4pm – 4.45pm 5.30pm – 6.15pm Oculus, Level 1 Film Screening – Elstree 1976 1.30pm – 3.15pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 Demonstration – Toy Photography by Sunny Ang 4pm – 5pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 Film Screening – THX 1138 (Director’s Cut) 7pm – 8.45pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 2. ArtScience Museum - May 2, 2021

Event/Activity Timing(s) Location Digital Fan Art Projection 10am – 7pm Curiosity Gallery Wall, L4 Star Wars Toys Display 10am – 1pm 3pm – 6pm Rainbow Room, Basement 2 Film Screening – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 10.30am – 12.30pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 Photo Opportunity with Star Wars characters 11am – 11.45am 12.30pm – 1.15pm 4pm – 4.45pm 5.30pm – 6.15pm Oculus, Level 1 Demonstration – Digital Art by Jon Chan 1.30pm – 3pm Expression Gallery, Level 4 Film Screening – The Hidden Fortress 4pm – 6.30pm Expression Gallery, Level 4

These events and activities stated above all take place at ArtScience Museum. Admissions to all events and activities are free but have limited capacity. Pre-book your slots before your visit to the museum.

The link to book your slots will be released on April 26, 2021, so be sure to keep up to date to ArtScience Museum’s Facebook event page for further updates.

Would rather stay indoors and away from the crowd?

ArtScience Museum has an online collector’s tour where you can Star Wars toy collectors Derek Ho and Phelan Kuek take you on a virtual tour of their vast and special collections of Star Wars-themed LEGO sets, vintage prototypes, and rare sample artworks!

3. Online Collector’s Tour

Date Collector Collection April 29, 2021 Derek Ho Star Wars prototypes and sample artworks from the various stages of toy production. May 4, 2021 Phelan Kuek Immaculate displays and vast collection of LEGO Star Wars toys.

Similarly, the ArtScience Museum hasn’t provided a link to these online tours yet.

However, keep up to date with the Facebook event page for the links and further information.

In case you’ve forgotten, the museum is still running its Star Wars: Identities exhibition until June 13, 2021 so add that to your list of things to do at the ArtScience Museum when Star Wars day comes.

Plus, you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers too!

With all these exciting events lined up, Star Wars Day 2021 is going to be a blast.

Happy Geeking and May the Force be with you!

