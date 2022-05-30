Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Obi-Wan Kenobi are set in the same time

Given the popularity of Elden Ring and the renewed interest in Star Wars, Respawn Entertainment would want to get the sequel that is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out the door as soon as possible.

The first game in the series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was well received and follows the exploits of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis at a pivotal moment in the universe's history.

With the sequel announced during Star Wars Celebration 2022 with a brand new trailer, one interesting tidbit is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the first game.

With the first title also being set five years after the events of episode three and Order 66, this places the sequel in sync together with the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series now showing on Disney+.

The level of planning for all the Star Wars universes to line up in this manner must have been immense for the loremasters to wrangle together.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis, has been having a good run on television and is best known as Batman's arch-nemesis the Joker in Gotham.

Hence given that both video game and TV show are now set in the same period, it serves up a delicious prospect that Cal Kestis might make an appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This is aided by the fact that the featured protagonists in Obi-Wan Kenobi are the inquisitors who are heavily featured in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well. So, if our hype train runs its course, we do hope that Cal might make an appearance in the TV show.

However, there is an issue with this exact timeline as well as episode two of Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals, seeing that Star Wars Rebels (yet another franchise!) takes place four years after Kenobi and features the Grand Inquisitor as the main villain.

At the moment, crossovers between TV franchises for main characters have been steadily growing after The Mandalorian. In fact, in the live-action series a BD droid, has made its appearance in the Book of Boba Fett.

With Disney at the helm, the company has been tapping into the rich past to ensure that its Star Wars franchise pays even greater dividends in the future.

Even with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor only arriving in 2023, one can still get hold of the upcoming LEGO set. Talk about cross-promotion!

