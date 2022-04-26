StarHub adds Paramount Network as part of its TV+ platform and is offering free previews till mid-May

Starting from today all the way till May 9, StarHub TV+ Entertainment Pass customers will be able to enjoy a medley of blockbuster franchises, popular TV series, and hilarious comedies on the brand-new Paramount Channel (Ch 620), including Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible, the neo-Western drama Yellowstone and the eternally side-splitting South Park.

Among other reasons, the service provider is throwing out a free preview of the channel to celebrate its launch as part of their repertoire and help build up hype for the Raya festivities as the fasting season nears its end.

Speaking of Hari Raya, there will also be a free preview for Astro Sensasi (Ch 123), which has been newly rebranded from Hub Sensasi, featuring a wide collection of Malay and Bahasa Indonesia content starting from this Thursday, April 28 all the way till May 11.

PHOTO: Starhub

So, for those keen to check out either channel (or both!), here's a list of the telecast dates and times for reference.

Paramount channel

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol: May 5, 9pm

Transformers: The Last Knight: May 6, 9pm

Yellowstone S2: From April 25, 9.10pm

The Daily Show: From May 2, 7.15pm

Astro Sensasi

Unplugged Raya Special: May 3 to 6, 11am

Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza: May 4, 7.30pm

Bintang Minggu Ini (Raya): May 3, 7.30pm

Sangkar: May 5, 11pm

Naturally, if you enjoy what these channels have to offer, you can subscribe to the respective StarHub TV+ passes after the preview period ends.

The Paramount Channel can be found under the Entertainment+ TV Pass banner, costing $30 per month, while Astro Sensasi can be found under Malay+ TV Pass, which costs $15 per month.

Last but not least, our sport-loving friends can also enjoy the Hub Sports 2 channel by subscribing to the Sports+ TV Pass for $20 per month.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.