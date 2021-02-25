Stars of Spider-Man 3 troll fans, movie title-reveal video rocks internet with funny rejected suggestions

With Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) finally picking up the pace as WandaVision rolls out on Disney+, all eyes are on another beloved superhero that hasn't been feeling so good since his mentor Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe.

Of course, we're talking about Spider-Man and the confirmed title for the upcoming third film has finally been revealed to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. The announcement was made in a short video that shows the main trio — Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon — talking and walking past a whiteboard as the camera zooms in on the title written on it.

However, what's more interesting than the reveal are the alternative titles scribbled on the whiteboard and the reasons why they were rejected.

And it is glorious.

One suggested title was Homeschooled, which a certain Aunt May vetoed; while a more risque title like Webcamming was tossed out because it wasn't PG and didn't include the word "home" — a common pattern across the previous Spider-Man movies.

Pandemic-inspired titles like Zooming Home, Stay At Home, and Work From Home seemed to be the least popular as they were met with remarks like "Please stop", "Hard pass", and "Please Noooooo" respectively.

The full list of suggested titles are below:

Homesick — "Ughhh!"

Webcamming — "Keep it PG!" / "Needs 'home'"

Far From Home — "We did this already!" / "Come on!"

Homemade — "Too cutesy"

Home Alone — "Copyright issues!!"

Welcome Home

Homerun — "What??"

No Place Like Home — "Trademarked?"

Wanna Go Home — "We're already there!"

Work From Home — "Please Noooooo"

Home Sweet Home — "Gross"

Home Worlds — "Boring!"

Can't Find Home — "What?"

Close To Home — "Hits too close to home"

Stay At Home — "Stop" / "Hard pass"

Zooming Home — "Please stop"

Homeschooled — "Aunt May says no"

In case you're trying to look for any Easter eggs or hidden references, there are none — apart from some sketches of Iron Man's arc reactor.

It's just a whiteboard full of cheesy titles, missed opportunities (possibly), and witty remarks. The video also ended with a promise that the film will be released "this Christmas".

The announcement video is also the culmination of a gag that started a day ago when each of the main cast members individually released different titles for the upcoming film.

Tom said it was "Phone Home" (an obvious reference to Steven Spielberg's 1982 E.T.), Jacob shared that it was "Home-wrecker" while Zendaya revealed it to be "Home Slice".

However, it was all a misdirection as they were told in the video that they had been given fake titles to avoid spoilers. Both Jacob and Zendaya immediately pointed the finger at Tom, who is notorious for leaking Marvel spoilers such as the title for the previous Spider-Man film.

Taking a break

Speaking to USA Today on Feb 24, 24-year-old Tom also shared that he will be taking a break after Spider-Man: No Way Home as his contract with Marvel and Sony ends.

"I'm going to take a break and travel the world. It's the first time since I signed on to (Spider-Man: Homecoming) that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport.

"I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured," he said.

That said, it doesn't mean he's going to step away from the MCU permanently like veterans Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

He added: "I'm very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me. If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there."

