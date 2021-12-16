Stay for 2 post-credit scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The question that everyone wants an answer to… does Spider-Man: No Way Home have a post-credits scene?

The answer is simply yes.

PHOTO: Columbia Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home has not just one, but two post-credits scenes that are absolutely mindblowing.

And if you're wondering if it leaves a hint as to where we could potentially see Spidey next, or even better, what fans can expect from our favourite superheroes as the multiverse expands? Wonder not.

Just be sure to stick at the end of the movie past the mid-credits and after all the credits has rolled (yes, past the very long credits roll) and you'll find out.

Spoilers Ahead!!!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.