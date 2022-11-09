Stay behind for 1 mid-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

No Marvel movie experience is complete without some extra scenes to tease fans of what's to come next. So if you're wondering if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a post-credit scene, we, that's a big fat yes.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has one mid-credits scene that could potentially change the future of who will become the next Black Panther.

Well, at least after the newly appointed one.

Without spoiling it for fans, the mid-credits scene is a rather emotional one, and serves to continue the legacy left behind by King T'Challa.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the entire slate for Phase Four has seen our Marvel heroes reeling in the aftermath of Thanos (Josh Brolin) attack, but in Wakanda, the people have been picking up the pieces of a very personal tragedy following the passing of their king.

With their nation left grieving, outside powers seek to take advantage of their vulnerability. While there may be no king to lead Wakanda, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) makes it very clear that she is Queen of "the most powerful nation in the world."

The film's synopsis reads:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the nation mourn the loss of King T'Challa while also fending off attacks from under the sea as actor Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) will take on the role of Namor the Sub-Mariner, ruler of the underwater kingdom, Talocan.

Wakanda Forever sees the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye the General of the Dora Milaje, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Florence Kasumba as Ayo and more.

The sequel also introduces audiences to Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Rir Williams aka Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, María Mercedes Coroy as Princess Fen, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, and more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.