Stay behind for 2 post-credit scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Like all Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, there's always a nice treat at the end and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is no different.

Kicking off Phase five of the MCU, there's a lot of hype riding on the release of this Ant-Man movie, especially since it will debut the franchise's next big bad — Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

After the movie comes to a close, fans should stay behind for two post-credits scenes to have a better idea of what's coming next in future Marvel movies or TV shows.

Massive spoilers ahead: Do not proceed if you have not watched the movie

The movie ends with Scott (Paul Rudd) defeating Kang, or at least he thinks he has. No really though, because as fans knows, there is the multiverse, and there are variants, so Scott Lang defeated one version of the character in a multiverse of many that he has no inkling of.

The first post-credits scene introduces something that was first introduced in the comics — the Council of Kangs. Since there are many versions of Kangs, the one from the main 616 universe took it upon himself to gather several variants, to band together to further his agenda.

Here, we see three, all played by Majors. The trio are seemingly the ones who banished Kang into the Quantum Realm, and it looks like Immortus is their leader here. If you consider that Kang is a time traveller from the future, Immortus is the future, older version of Kang from another universe.

The second version dressed like an Egyptian pharaoh is Rama-Tut, and while this version of Kang is the first to make his debut in the comics, Rama-Tut is a future version of Kang before he adopted the identity of Immortus, in another universe.

The third, bald looking character, is Scarlet Centurion, and he is a future version of Kang, but before he adopted the identity of Rama-Tut in yet another universe. Hey, it's time travel, the multiverse and from the comics.

All three versions have, at one point in time, had a different agenda, and made different choices in life and just because one identity took place before the next doesn't mean that every version of Kang will follow the same route.

As it stands, these three cast Kang into the Quantum Realm, and the movie doesn't make it clear if their agenda is to save the multiverse, or if that was the job for the newly departed one.

Ultimately, it might not even matter as the camera then shows an arena filled with hundreds, or not thousands of Kang variants, all cheering and celebrating (one variant) of the conqueror's death.

As we know, the now dead Kang has been exiled for wanting to conquer every universe, as seen by Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), so his demise is probably good news, but we won't know what does this means for the MCU just yet?

In an earlier part of the movie, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) asks Kang "What's coming" and the villain gave a very cryptic "Me, all of me" as an answer. Now that Kang the Conqueror is gone and the variants liberated and unafraid, who knows what they'll be up to?

Remember that variants are just different versions of the same person, and as seen on Disney+'s Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is a variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) but is also her own person, and ultimately is as untrustworthy and cunning like Loki.

Speaking of Loki, the second credits scene links directly to upcoming season two of the streaming series! In that scene, we see Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) attending a carnival show led by that's right — another variant of Kang!

And you guessed it — Victor Timely is another identity held by Kang, but not as a replacement and rather as an infiltrator during the turn of the 20th century, where he seemingly established the town of Timely.

Both Loki and Mobius look shocked and scared at the same time, leading us to think that that's their first time meeting a variant of Kang up close. Either way, it looks like we would be dealing with a lot of Kang variants, not just in major movies, but on the small screen too.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, and introduces Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Aside from Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the movie will also see new cast members Bill Murray as Krylar and William Jackson Harper as Quaz.

The movie's synopsis reads:

Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres on Feb 17, 2023.

