Stefanie Sun apologises for technical issues during online concert

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Stefanie Sun's live-streamed concert on Friday (May 27) night was marred by technical issues when she was performing the final song Windbreaker.

The 43-year-old returned to the show about 10 minutes later and apologised for the interruption before singing the song again.

Sun posted on Weibo later in the night, writing: "I am deeply sorry for the disruption tonight, as the team members were a bit confused due to few live-stream opportunities, resulting in problems with the live-stream facilities."

She added that she decided to perform the last song again to complete the show after learning of the incident.

The concert, which started at 8pm on Friday, lasted for about 1 hour 10 minutes and drew more than 240 million viewers online.

During the concert, Sun talked about spending time with her family and exercising during the pandemic. She has a son, nine, and a daughter, who turns four in July, with husband Nadim van der Ros.

ALSO READ: Stefanie Sun releases self-written and self-produced single, her first in 19 years

Sun says she watches with her kids Singapore shows, such as sitcoms Don't Worry, Be Happy (1996 to 2002) and The Right Frequency (1998 to 2000), as she believes that they are more suited for kids.

During her show, Sun chatted with fans and performed her hit songs such as It Doesn't Stop Raining, Kite, I Miss Him Too and I Don't Love.

She also accepted fans' requests and performed songs such as Believe, Fine, Abandon and Encounter.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.