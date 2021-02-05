Stefanie Sun gets Christopher Lee to star in new music video, says he made the challenging script seem easy

After releasing her surprise single on Jan 29, Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun dropped yet another surprise on fans late last night (Feb 4) — the cinematic music video to her new song What Remains.

But what left fans with their mouths agape is the man in the video — local actor Christopher Lee.

The 48-year-old was specifically invited to star as the sole character, and he agreed without hesitation after hearing the song, Stefanie revealed in the captions of her video.

Despite his busy schedule amid filming a project in Taiwan, he managed to make time for it.

Stefanie, 42 ,thanked him in an Instagram post and added: "He made such a challenging script seem so easy!"

As for Christopher, he shared a clip from the video, along with some stills, on his Instagram page. He said he likes listening to the song and was incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

