Stefanie Sun on her mental struggles: I couldn't even get out of bed and brush my teeth

As one of Asia's biggest Mandopop stars, Stefanie Sun has spent the last 20 years of her life in the intense glare of the regional spotlight. In return for the success and fame, she's also had to pay a substantial price.

In a recent interview with local Chinese magazine PIN Prestige, the homegrown singer confessed that there was a period of time when she struggled with her mental health.

"I also went through a very excruciating time where I didn't even have the energy to get out of bed or do anything. While I overcame it, there's a possibility that I might face it again," Stefanie, 42, said.

"During that period, I couldn't brush my teeth or plan my time because I felt lost. I really couldn't do anything. I tried to be objective and wrote down everything that I had to do — what time to get out of bed, brush my teeth, take a shower, change my clothes, put on a bit of make-up, have my breakfast…

"I made a list and followed it. I broke the tasks down into its simplest form and took one step at a time. I'm not giving a lot of details, but I have been there."

This month, Stefanie is supporting Beyond The Label, a movement by the National Council of Social Service to address the stigma faced by persons with mental health conditions.

The mother-of-two added there's no one formula or solution that will help everyone facing mental struggles. Some find solace in religion, some in their partners, while others walk out of it on their own.

For her, it was because she didn't want to let herself down, as well as her family and the public who rely on her.

Stefanie added: "I wouldn't say I saved myself, I only did what I had to do at that moment, moving one small step at a time. When I could, I leapt forward. When I couldn't walk anymore, I stopped to rest. We must understand, even if everyone else is moving forward except you, it's still alright.

"This Covid-19 pandemic has helped me to realise that I'm doing very well, and I'm on the path that I'm supposed to be."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com