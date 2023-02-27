Is Stefanie Sun pregnant? Manager gives hilarious reply

Stefanie Sun has a bump on her belly — and her manager has a few words to share about it.

A recent picture of Stefanie has netizens wondering if the homegrown singer is expecting a third child together with her husband of 12 years, Nadim van der Ros.

The couple have a 10-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

In an image shared on the internet, 44-year-old Stefanie can be seen wearing a loose, light-coloured T-shirt while seated at a table.

But her shirt is also creased, especially around her abdomen, causing a slight protrusion on her belly that has captured the curiosity of netizens.

PHOTO: Internet

"I promise you that she's really not [pregnant], sorry for the alarm caused," Stefanie's manager responded to reporters.

In a stroke of humour, however, the manager added: "Please forgive this female artiste who's entered middle age, I will do my best to supervise her."

Although Stefanie isn't too active on social media platforms with her last post on Instagram and Weibo being on Jan 21, she performed at the One Love Asia Festival in October last year, her first live concert since the pandemic began.

Stefanie also recently collaborated with 40-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Ching-feng to create their single, Drunkard Ah Q.

The music video, uploaded to Ching-feng's YouTube channel, has since garnered over 2.6 million views.

