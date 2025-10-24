Stefanie Sun unboxes her new Hirono figures made in collaboration with Pop Mart

Singaporean singer-songwriter Stefanie Sun recently celebrated her collaboration with Pop Mart by unboxing her 'fresh out of the oven' Hirono figurines.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 23), the 47-year-old, also known as Sun Yanzi, unboxed one of the two new releases.

"Today I'm doing an unboxing. This is a figurine I made in collaboration with Lang and Pop Mart. ... They made this CD because this collaboration is with a singer, but it's not functional (it's made of paper)," she said.

"Look, isn't he cute? Actually, I've always thought that Hirono looked melancholic and I really resonated with him. Many figurines have cute designs, even though he's also cute, but he has a slightly more sentimental vibe."

Lang is the creator of the character Hirono.

Pop Mart first announced the collaboration on Facebook back in August, with more details to come.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQIwEepknGE/?igsh=MWNscThzanNpMGdjNw%3D%3D[/embed]

For the Weather With You figurine, Hirono holds a clock while wearing a bucket hat and raincoat, its surface covered in sticky notes — some marked with memorable dates such as June 9, the release date of Stefanie's debut album Yan Zi. It costs $159.90 and is 16cm tall.

For the other figurine named Aut Nihilo, also the name of Stefanie's 2025 tour, Hirono clutches a half-eaten apple with a balloon tied to it. It costs $69.90 and is 9cm tall.

The collection was released in Singapore today (Oct 24) at 10am and can be purchased via Pop Mart's official store website or through their Lazada Singapore store.

Earlier this year, Stefanie kicked off her Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi in Concert tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 5 and is set to perform in Nanjing, China this weekend.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP8W64Vjsms/?igsh=MXN3YTN0cnd4c25rMA%3D%3D&img_index=4[/embed]

[[nid:724347]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com