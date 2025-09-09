Stefanie Sun's husband receives Singapore Red Cross' High Commendation Award: 'I'm grateful to play a small role in a much larger effort'

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband Nadim van der Ros has received the High Commendation Award at Singapore Red Cross' annual awards ceremony on Sept 3.

The 48-year-old announced the honour in a Facebook and Instagram post on Sept 5.

He wrote: "I definitely don't think I deserve it, but receiving the High Commendation Award at the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) Awards 2025 gives me an opportunity to highlight the truly incredible work being done by the SRC community — staff, volunteers, and partners — who give so much of themselves in service of the humanitarian mission."

According to the SRC website, the award is given to SRC volunteers or members for commendable and sustained voluntary service to the humanitarian organisation.

Van der Ros also shared in his post that he had been "fortunate" to support different areas in the SRC, including helping with overseas missions and as a volunteer trainer in first aid and humanitarian deployment preparations.

He added: "I'm grateful to play a small role in a much larger effort."

Towards the end of his post, he thanked Stefanie and their two children for their support: "Behind every volunteer is a family that makes it possible."

The couple married in 2011 and have a son, 13, and seven-year-old daughter together. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been a SRC volunteer since 2019.

Van der Ros has been actively giving back to the community. In an article by the Singapore Armed Forces' magazine Pioneer in 2023, he shared his volunteering journey.

"Although I had lived a charmed life, I felt the need for purpose. I wanted to express my gratitude for the community around me and the privileges I'd enjoyed, by serving others," he said.

He gave up his career as a senior marketing executive in Singapore in 2010 and founded a consulting firm, which focused on helping social organisations with brand strategy and held monthly events showcasing social initiatives in Singapore.

Van der Ros said when terrorists were arrested in Batam for their attempt to launch an attack against Marina Bay Sands in 2016, it was a "stark reminder" for him on the "importance of building stronger, safer communities through compassion and strength".

In 2021, he joined the Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps and served as an Auxiliary Security Trooper, adding that being a volunteer soldier had helped him grow as a humanitarian volunteer.

He recounted his mission to Sri Lanka with SRC where they visited schools to distribute food, installed water filters and provided basic first aid and humanitarian principles training.

"Volunteering isn't just an act, it's a calling. It's a life filled with purpose and contribution. In every small gesture, in every meaningful endeavour, we have the chance to make a difference. Let's not merely make it an act; let's make it mean something."

