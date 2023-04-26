'I have to step out of my comfort zone': Joanne Peh hopes to enter Hollywood

Actress Joanne Peh's birthday wish may bring her to new heights in her career.

Joanne said that she hopes to enter Hollywood as she turned 40 on Tuesday (April 25) and celebrated her birthday alongside the 20th anniversary of her acting career.

The party, which took place at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Resorts World Sentosa, was attended by guests including fellow artistes Carrie Wong, Kimberley Chia, Benjamin Tan, Xixi Lim, Das DD, Jeff Chou and Amanda Ang.

Joanne — who is married to Qi Yuwu and has a daughter, seven, and a son, six, together with the actor — expressed that the two decades in showbiz zoomed by for her. She added that she only remembers happy moments and has put unhappy things behind her.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, she said that she is certain she will continue acting for the next 20 years: "I am still passionate towards acting. Moreover, I have learnt many things about people and human nature through studying my characters and acting."

Joanne shared that it's her dream to act in Hollywood films: "I hope to start with auditions. I have to admit that I am a little spoiled — because there are no auditions in Mediacorp, I don't have enough opportunities to practice auditioning.

"If I want to improve my acting, I have to step out of my comfort zone and keep moving forward. I have to challenge myself and thus I don't mind auditioning and trying out!"

When asked by the event host about the directors or actors she wants to work with, Joanne smiled and said: "Can I work with the Daniels?" She is referring to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directors of the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

'She has been the same for many years'

Thanking her guests, Joanne explained that the goal of the party was to gather everybody who has helped her.

"Usually I don't have time to sit down and talk, and only liaise with certain people through emails or WhatsApp messages. I remember their name and company names, but I don't recognise their faces," she said.

"Sometimes, at events, after saying 'hi', I am quickly pulled away to take photos and then I say 'goodbye' to them, and have no time to chat. Thank you for taking time to attend this event and for being part of my journey."

Karen, a 13-year member of Joanne's fan club, shared with Zaobao: "Joanne is authentic, humorous and friendly, and has been the same for many years. Moreover, she remembers every fan's name."

Not forgetting to thank her fans for their ardent support, Joanne said: "They have supported me unconditionally. Every year at the Star Awards, they cheer me on. I am happy that we can grow together and am thankful that they didn't leave me!"

