Stephen Chow romancing Miss Hong Kong contestant 42 years younger? His assistant responds

Legendary filmmaker and actor Stephen Chow was spotted socialising with a young woman and of course, it set tongues wagging.

A few days ago, the fiercely private 59-year-old booked a luxury yacht with some friends to go wakesurfing.

One of the people in the group is 17-year-old Ukei Cheung, a Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant, who has a 42-year age gap with Stephen.

According to Hong Kong media, Stephen is interested in Ukei after the pair met at a party in June. He would enquire about her well-being and ask her out.

A close source claimed that Stephen was particularly nice to her, alleging that he would fetch her whenever they went out, plate her food and serve alcohol for her.

In response to this supposed relationship, Stephen's assistant rubbished claims that the pair are dating.

The assistant said: "Stephen isn't even close to the girl (Ukie). There was a group of people on the boat that day. The day before, she approached Stephen to wakesurf, but he didn't respond to her because they aren't close. It was just a group of people going out for water sports, I don't know why it was written like that."

