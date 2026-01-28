Stephen Colbert admits Late Show cancellation is finally starting to 'feel real'

Stephen Colbert admits his Late Show cancellation is finally starting to "feel real".

The 61-year-old talk show host has opened up on the end of his stint on the programme after 10 years on air, with the final episode set to air in May.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers, he told his friend: "It feels real now.

"It did not feel... I mean, I know it was real, but now, there's four months left."

According to reports from LateNighter and Deadline, the last ever episode of The Late Show will air on May 21.

Colbert added that it's "the people I do it with" that have made the run so memorable and enjoyable.

Referencing the iconic New York City venue where the show is filmed, he said: "Listen, you can do comedy in a lot of different places, [but] there's no place like the Ed Sullivan Theater.

"But it's really the people. That's really what I care about. That's really what I'm going to miss more than anything."

Colbert confirmed the show's fate back in July, when he told the audience the devastating news.

He said in his monologue at the time: "Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May...

"It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

The announced came shortly after he criticised parent company Paramount's US$16 million (S$20.1 million) settlement with President Donald Trump and during a time when the studio was waiting for approval for its merger with Skydance.

While CBS insisted the decision to axe the show was "purely financial" and not related to "other matters happening at Paramount", many speculated that that wasn't the case, though Colbert himself has refused to "engage in that speculation".

Speaking to America's GQ magazine, he admitted he has "feelings" about the end of The Late Show but doesn't want to discuss them publicly because the programme won't end until May 2026.

He added: "People can have their theories. I have my feelings about not doing the show anymore, but you'd have to show me why that's a fruitful relationship for me to have with my network for the next nine months, for me to engage in that speculation."

