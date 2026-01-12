Stephen Graham tells Adolescence fans to 'stay tuned' for season 2

Stephen Graham has told Adolescence fans to "stay tuned" for season two.

The star of the hit Netflix limited series spoke backstage after the programme won four prizes at Sunday's (Jan 11) Golden Globe Awards, and gave an update on his and co-creator Jack Thorne's current stance on the future of the show.

Asked about the chances of a second season, Stephen told reporters in the Winners' Room: "I cannot answer that question because it's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's mind, and we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

The series starred 16-year-old Owen Cooper as teenage murder suspect Jamie Miller, while Stephen played the character's dad Eddie.

At last night's ceremony, Adolescence won Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture, while its cast won a number of individual awards.

Stephen won Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, while co-star Erin Doherty — who played Briony Ariston — was recognised as Best Supporting Female Actor.

Owen Cooper captured the Best Supporting Male Actor accolade, making him the youngest ever winner in the supporting TV categories.

The recognition also made him the second youngest Golden Globe winning male actor of all time, behind Ricky Schroder, who was just nine years old when he was given the New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture prize for his role in The Champ back in 1990.

Owen said during his speech: "Standing here at the Golden Globe does not feel real, whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.

"We are forever grateful… I thought, I might be okay, I might be awful, I never know. So, I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing, but I got through it.

"I'm still very much an apprentice. I'm still learning every day, I'm still learning from the people that are sat in front of me, that inspired me. It's mad what's going on."

