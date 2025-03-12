Stephen King's novel Cujo to be remade by Netflix

Stephen King's novel Cujo is to be remade by Netflix.

The horror was first adapted for the screen in 1983 and starred Dee Wallace as a frustrated suburban housewife whose life is in turmoil and now Deadline has confirmed that the streaming giant has secured the rights for a remake.

According to the outlet, Roy Lee will serve as producer and the company is looking for writers "immediately" to adapt the novel.

No potential release date or any casting suggestions have been announced as yet.

The first adaptation of the novel was a modest box office success, and in 2015, Sunn Classic Pictures announced that it would develop another adaptation titled C.U.J.O but this never came to fruition.

The celebrated author, however, once revealed that he had "no recollection" of writing the original novel though because he was struggling with addiction at the time.

He told Rolling Stone: "I love it. And it's one of the few things where I do it less now and get as much out of it."

"Usually with dope and booze, you do it more and get less out of it as time goes by. It's still really good, but it's addictive, obsessive-compulsive behaviour."

"I write every day for maybe six months and get a draft of something — and then I make myself stop completely for 10 days or 12 days in order to let everything settle. But during that time off, I drive my wife crazy."

Cujo was one of the first of Stephen's novels to make it to the screen and was followed by Stand By Me, which was based on the novella The Body, and followed four teenagers in search of a corpse.

Misery was released in 1990 and saw Kathy Bates win an Academy Award for her portrayal of psychotic nurse Annie Wilkes, while in more recent years, books such as Mr. Harrigan's Phone and The Boogeyman have been adapted for film.

Carrie was the first of his novels to be adapted for film, and made a star out of Sissy Spacek, while The Shining featured Hollywood legends Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

The novel It was first made into a television series starring Tim Curry in the late 1990s before the first of a two-part film followed in 2017, which featured Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise the clown.

[[nid:701722]]