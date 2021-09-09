Steve Burns from Blue's Clues returns in wholesome viral clip to explain exit

If you were born between the ’90s and the early 2000s, Blue’s Clues and the show’s host Steve Burns would’ve played a big role in your childhood.

Every episode was an adventure where viewers would follow Steve as he pieces clues left behind by Blue and comes to a conclusion when he’s finally sat in his bold red thinking chair.

Steve had felt like a big brother and best friend to many viewers, up until he suddenly disappeared to “go to college”. Replacing him was a new host named Joe and that was the last time we saw him. Up until recently.

After 19 years, Steve comes back in the form of a video clip shared on Twitter where he explains why he left and addressed some abandonment issues he left us with.

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said.

“And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Wearing a green striped shirt and hat as he did on the series, Burns then validates the viewers, who after 19 years, have likely grown up to be their own individuals and are set on their own path.

“And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right?” Burns said. “I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

He then sweetly reminds us that he couldn’t have done it all without our help.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The video comes as a way to celebrate Blue’s Clues’ 25th anniversary and is a bittersweet reminder of the good old days. Need a tissue now?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.