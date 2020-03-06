Steven Ma threatened by acquaintance after refusing to give a loan

Asking for a loan is a sensitive topic, but what happens when someone is thick-skinned enough to not take 'no' for an answer?

Well, Hong Kong actor Steven Ma has some words to say to an acquaintance who harangued him with threatening messages after Steven rejected a request for a loan.

In an Instagram post on May 26, the 48-year-old recounted: "A few days ago, I received a text from an acquaintance whom I've not been in contact with for a long time. We texted for a few days and it turned out that this person just wanted to borrow money.

"However, we've never really kept in touch and we don't have that kind of relationship or level of trust, so it's normal to reject [the request]. In the end, I got a barrage of ugly and threatening messages. Is it necessary?"

Though most of us might probably lash out, Steven opted to wish the person well.

He added: "To this friend I once knew, I hope you can handle your financial problems positively and stop speculating [in the stock market] and gambling. Greed will only cause you more harm. I hope you manage to get back on your feet and face your responsibilities and burdens with courage and honesty."

