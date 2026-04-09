Steven Spielberg hopes to direct horror film in the future

Steven Spielberg has an ambition to direct a horror film in the future.

The legendary 79-year-old filmmaker has provided big-screen scares thanks to his movies such as 1975 shark blockbuster Jaws, 1993 resurrected dinosaur romp Jurassic Park and 1977 sci-fi flick Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

But Spielberg has revealed he would like to make a pure horror movie as it's a genre he has never fully explored.

In an interview with the latest issue of Empire magazine, he said: "I haven't directed a horror film yet, and I've always wanted to, and someday I may."

Spielberg sometimes doubts whether he could come up with a story and vision that would truly terrify when he watches a horror movie that leaves him completely satisfied as a viewer.

The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director has singled out Zach Cregger's Weapons as one of the best horror films of the past decade.

He said: "There have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch.

"When I see a great horror film like Weapons, I don't have an itch I need to scratch. I see Weapons, and it doesn't make me want to make a horror film that's as scary or scarier than Weapons. It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie."

Spielberg did co-write and produce the 1982 supernatural horror film Poltergeist but handed over directing duties to Tobe Hooper who gave the world the iconic 1974 movie The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Elsewhere in the Empire interview, Spielberg hailed Denis Villeneuve's Dune pictures as "among my favourite science-fiction movies of all time".

The legendary filmmaker, 79, is a huge fan of Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel and confessed that he "cannot wait" to watch the trilogy's concluding film Dune: Part Three when it is released later this year.

Spielberg - who is returning to the sci-fi genre with his upcoming movie Disclosure Day - said: "Recently, I've loved the Dune movies. They are among my favourite science-fiction movies, not just recently, but of all time. Especially the second film.

"I think (Part Two) is the best movie Denis has ever made. I cannot wait to see the third one. I'm sure he'll show it to me early. I'm such a fan of his."

"I love the (Dune) books, and I just think his tribute to the books is like Guillermo (del Toro)'s tribute to Mary Shelley with Frankenstein: he honoured Mary Shelley and I think Denis honoured Frank Herbert."

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